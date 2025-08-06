KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Luxury vehicle owners are exploiting the outdated Road Transport Act by treating the minimal RM300 fine as a parking fee, willingly paying penalties rather than renewing their road tax and insurance, transport experts warned.

The Road Safety Expert Association (PPKJR) said that the current minimum fine of RM300 fails as a deterrent and has not successfully curbed this growing offence among wealthy drivers, Berita Harian reported.

Jamil Manan Supri, founder and road safety advisor for PPKJR, argued that tougher penalties would create genuine fear among luxury vehicle owners about breaking traffic laws.

The practice of some luxury vehicle owners paying the RM300 compound to continue driving without proper documentation must be completely eliminated, according to Manan.

While enforcement agencies face constraints due to focusing on commercial vehicle collisions and seatbelt compliance, this issue deserves priority attention as it affects other road users' safety.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) must take proactive measures to detect violations and issue firm warnings to luxury vehicle owners who break these regulations, Manan said.

Lawyer Muhammad Hasif Hasan exposed the practice after encountering a product founder with a luxury vehicle who was prepared to appear in court to settle summons for driving without road tax and insurance.

The failure of luxury vehicle owners to maintain proper road tax and insurance creates severe complications for accident victims who cannot make insurance claims, potentially involving lengthy legal processes and compensation disputes when human lives are at stake.