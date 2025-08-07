PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — A total of 4,352 candidates for Grade UD10 Medical Officer posts will receive offer letters for permanent appointments by August 18, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement today, the ministry said all candidates who accepted the offer would report for duty at MOH health facilities nationwide in phases starting October 2.

The ministry said the exercise involved contract officers from several cohorts and was being carried out in phases to preserve their seniority and safeguard their welfare.

“The permanent appointments must be implemented in phases as they involve officers from various contract cohorts, and are aimed at preserving their welfare and seniority,” according to the statement.

The ministry said an engagement session had been held with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Public Services Commission (SPA) and the Public Service Department (JPA) to ensure the appointment process proceeded as planned.

The MOH also expressed its commitment to ensuring the smooth implementation of the appointment process.

“This is in line with the MOH’s strategic move to strengthen the country’s public healthcare system by ensuring that critical positions are filled in an organised and balanced manner, based on current service needs,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his Appreciation Announcement for Malaysians on July 23, said the government would expedite the filling of 4,352 positions at healthcare facilities this year, including contract doctors, in view of the urgent need in the country’s healthcare sector. — Bernama