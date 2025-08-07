KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today called on local delivery companies and insurance providers to reward responsible riders and drivers with clean traffic records, saying such incentives could help promote a stronger road safety culture.

He noted that two-thirds of fatal road accidents in Malaysia involve motorcycles, and suggested that lower insurance rates or premiums could be offered to riders and drivers with good records.

“If we can make safety a national culture, it’s not just good for the public, it’s also beneficial for the insurance industry,” he said during the launch of Foodpanda’s Pandasafe programme here.

“Fewer accidents mean fewer claims,” he added.

Loke also urged delivery companies to prioritise the safety of their riders and drivers, rather than focusing solely on the number of trips completed.

“I don’t want these delivery companies to push or punish their riders and drivers by asking them to catch up on trips without considering their safety,” he said.

“We have heard previously where for riders who couldn’t make the delivery on time, their commission would be deducted.

“This resulted in these riders driving over the speed limit and sometimes cut corners just to make that specific trip. This is something that we don’t want.”

Loke added that safety aspects must be upheld for all delivery companies.

He welcomed the Pandasafe initiative which is a comprehensive and long-term safety initiative designed to protect and empower delivery partners through a structured safety ecosystem nationwide.

Under the initiative, Foodpanda is rolling out a range of integrated safety measures, including structured rider training focused on safe riding techniques, road safety modules, first aid and first response training, corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, and more.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Perkeso, Allianz, Hong Leong Bank, and Hong Leong Yamaha Motor.