KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Police have arrested a 51-year-old local man for driving against traffic at a busy junction in Kluang, Johor, following a viral video clip showing the incident.

The 24-second video, which was circulated on Facebook, shows a Proton Exora being driven against the flow of traffic at a slip road near Taman Megah.

According to Kluang police, the incident occurred at around 4pm on Aug 4 at KM57.4 of Jalan Batu Pahat–Mersing.

The man was seen exiting Taman Megah and dangerously using the incoming lane at the slip road in an attempt to join the Mersing-bound traffic.

His actions nearly caused a collision with another car entering the same road.

Traffic enforcement officers from the Kluang district police headquarters arrested the suspect on Aug 6 after identifying him from the video.

Police said the suspect tested negative for drugs following a urine test.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum five-year jail term and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 upon conviction.