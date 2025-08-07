KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Politicians who compare women to animals or use religion in such comparisons may be breaking the law, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She reminded political leaders to exercise caution when making such statements.

“To whom it may concern, if you are still comparing female leaders to animals in 2025, congratulations,” she wrote in a post on X last night.

“You might just be breaking several provisions in the Penal Code (Act 574), just a friendly reminder: Section 509, Section 504 and Section 298A.

“If you’re mixing in religion, the new Section 507B? Definitely! Do better, or lawyer up!” she added.

The Penal Code (Act 574) outlines various criminal offences and their punishments.

Section 509 relates to insulting the modesty of a person, and Section 504 covers intentional insult.

Section 298A involves causing disunity or ill will between people of different religions, while Section 507B makes it an offence to use threatening, abusive or insulting words that cause distress and fear.

Azalina, who is also Pengerang MP, did not name any individuals, but her remarks appeared to be directed at two PAS leaders, based on news articles attached to her post.

They were PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and the party’s Maran youth wing information chief Muhammad Salman Al Farisi.

On Sunday, Muhammad Salman sparked backlash over a social media post that likened women leaders to cows, using it as an analogy drawn from his experience managing livestock.

He claimed that in his observations, female cows often lead the herd — deciding on grazing, resting and return times — while bulls only serve to protect the group.

The analogy was widely condemned as sexist and backward by several politicians, including some from Perikatan Nasional (PN), of which PAS is a component party.

On Tuesday, Tuan Ibrahim defended Muhammad Salman, saying the analogy was not intended to insult women and should be viewed as a normal form of perspective.