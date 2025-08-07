PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — Malaysia will continue to play the role of facilitator in helping to resolve the border issue between Thailand and Cambodia, as agreed by both countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Alhamdulillah, at least for now, they want Malaysia to continue coordinating. They’ve given their commitment to comply with the conditions to ensure the ceasefire is fully observed.

“… and for that, we will continue to play our role. There are one or two minor issues today, which we hope can be resolved,” he said during the Budget 2026 Engagement Session here today.

Anwar said he had met with Cambodia’s Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit earlier today before attending the engagement session.

“I had discussions with both defence ministers just now. The Asean Defence Attaché Observer Team will help to monitor the situation, and we believe there is no longer any need for full Asean intervention,” he added.

“…and China and the United States are not involved in monitoring the border. They are only offering cooperation and logistical assistance if necessary, and, of course, we indicate a need for it. But this remains a matter between the two countries, coordinated by Malaysia and fully supported by Asean,” Anwar said.

Anwar said that during the courtesy visit, all parties also spelt out the steps that must be taken, as the situation involves a border area that remains disputed.

“But I said, regardless of the dispute, there’s no need to shoot people, whether soldiers or civilians. Currently, around 300,000 people from both countries have been displaced, becoming refugees who must be relocated to more secure and controlled areas.

“So we must look after their interests. Today, the Defence Ministers are working to resolve things in more detail. So my discussion focused first on maintaining the ceasefire.

“Secondly, on the continuation of the GBC (General Border Committee) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC). These two levels — GBC and RBC — will continue with the agreement of the respective Defence Ministers and Cabinets of both countries. They have again entrusted us to help resolve the matter between the two nations, with Malaysia acting as coordinator,” he said.

Anwar said that since the initial ceasefire agreement was signed on July 28, no major incidents have occurred in the conflict area.

“So I would like to express my thanks especially to our Chief of Defence Forces (General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar), who immediately went to the ground that very night. The negotiations concluded around 6 pm, and by 10 pm, the Defence Forces Chief was already at the border to negotiate with his counterparts — the generals — both at the border and in Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

“That’s why I say this kind of cooperation is extremely meaningful. Almost daily, I’ve been in contact with both the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, as well as other partners, to ensure this effort truly succeeds,” he said. — Bernama