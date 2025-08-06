PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Entertainment outlets under the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) may soon be allowed to operate until 3am, following engagements with relevant stakeholders this year.

PJ Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon said the revised operating hours are part of 13 new business licence guidelines, expected to be announced as early as next month.

"Currently, the new licensing guidelines have yet to be officially endorsed, but based on ongoing discussions, there is an intention to extend the current allowed operating hours to 3am.

"It is still being deliberated, and once finalised, we will announce the details at a special briefing," he told reporters at the MBPJ headquarters here.

Last November, Mohamad Zahri noted that operating hours for such outlets had not been reviewed since a 2008 directive, despite significant changes in conditions and demand since then.