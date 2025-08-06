KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Datuk Ahmad Redza Abdullah, the co-founder of renowned law firm Messrs Shahrizat Rashid & Lee, has been announced as the new chairman of the board of directors of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

KTMB is confident that Ahmad Redza, with more than three decades of experience in handling high-profile litigation cases and providing strategic corporate advisory, will be able to further strengthen KTMB's governance landscape and invigorate its corporate transformation towards a more progressive and sustainable future.

“This appointment is welcomed by the entire Board of Directors, senior management and KTMB workforce, given Ahmad Redza's credibility and excellent record in the legal and corporate fields,” KTMB said in a statement today.

Ahmad Redza currently heads REC Legal (Redza Eleena Chong) as managing partner, and his leadership at the firm, recognised for its expertise in commercial and corporate litigation, reflects his ability to bring principled decisiveness, transparency and integrity to the administration of KTMB.

“Throughout his career, Ahmad Redza has guided and represented local and international companies on various key issues involving corporate restructuring, shareholder disputes, as well as litigation in strategic sectors, such as construction and banking.

“His deep understanding of the business and regulatory ecosystem makes him a valuable asset in supporting the company’s long-term direction and strengthening stakeholder confidence,” it added.

Meanwhile, KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin has been appointed to assume the duties of KTMB Group chief executive officer following the end of Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin's tenure.

This is to ensure continuity of the company’s operations and management strategies.

KTMB also expressed its appreciation to Mohd Rani for his dedicated services throughout his tenure and hopes that he will continue to make meaningful contributions to the rail industry at a broader level.

“KTMB expresses confidence that under the strategic leadership of Ahmad Redza as chairman, together with the solid support from the management and stakeholders, the company will be on the right track to step into a more significant phase of growth, driven by innovation, digitalisation and service excellence,” it added. — Bernama