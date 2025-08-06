KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today questioned how a man with 44 criminal records was still roaming freely in the city before being shot dead by police in an early morning shootout on Jalan Bukit Tunku.

The suspect, a 36-year-old believed to be the mastermind of a robbery and housebreaking gang, was killed during a reported shootout when police intercepted his BMW at 4.10am.

Lim said while he fully supported the swift and decisive action by the police, the real concern was how someone with a long history of criminal offences, including drug cases, could still pose a danger to public safety.

“Clearly, our enforcement and judicial systems are failing if serial offenders can continue to threaten the public without any restrictions,” he said in a statement.

According to police, the suspect had been linked to break-ins and robberies in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak since last year, involving losses exceeding RM1 million.

Burglary tools and other items are displayed at the scene of a police shooting in Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur, on August 6, 2025. — Bernama pic

A search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a revolver, burglary tools, a police vest, and a fake registration number on the car, believed to have been smuggled from abroad.

Lim called on authorities to explain how such a high-risk individual avoided detention and continued operating in the capital despite his known record.

He further urged that the police be equipped with body cameras and dashboard cameras to ensure transparency and safety during future operations.

“The people have a right to know what is dysfunctional in this system,” he said.

Lim also warned that unless immediate reforms are made, others like the suspect may continue slipping through the cracks, putting more lives at risk.