KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Police shot dead a man, believed to be the mastermind of a robbery and housebreaking gang, in an incident on Jalan Bukit Tunku, here early today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus said the 36-year-old man, with 44 criminal records including drug cases, was believed to be responsible for several housebreaking and robbery cases reported in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak since last year, involving losses of more than RM1 million.

He said a team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) and the Kuala Lumpur Contingent JSJ, who were conducting crime prevention duties under Op Api KL 3/2025 in the Bukit Tunku area, spotted the suspect, who was in a BMW car, at about 4.10 am today.

“During an attempt to intercept the (BMW) car, a shootout occurred, resulting in the suspect being killed at the scene. Several gunshots also struck the police vehicle,” he said.

A search of the suspect’s car uncovered a revolver, various burglary tools, and a police vest, he told a press conference held at the scene.

Fadil said checks on the BMW car found it was using a fake registration number and was believed to have been smuggled in from abroad.

Elaborating further, he said investigations showed that the gang targeted homes and business premises with safes, gold bars, and cash, and were believed to have posed as police officers.

“We believe the gang is also linked to a drug trafficking syndicate and may have dozens of members. Efforts to track down the remaining individuals are ongoing,” he said. — Bernama