ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 6 — A woman is believed to have fallen into micro-sleep while driving, causing her car to crash into a motorcycle and drag its rider and pillion along the Nusajaya Expressway yesterday.

Both male victims sustained serious injuries in the 5.55pm incident and were treated in hospital.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the incident involved a grey Perodua Myvi driven by a 22-year-old local woman who had allegedly dozed off behind the wheel.

“The vehicle then veered onto the left lane and crashed into a black Honda Wave 125i motorcycle that was moving in the same direction,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said the motorcycle rider, a 20-year-old man, sustained injuries to his right thigh and hand, while his pillion, a 22-year-old male foreigner, also suffered leg and hand injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other road users.

He added that police have not arrested the car’s driver but have recorded her statement, with investigations still ongoing.

A 23-second video of the accident that went viral on Facebook yesterday shows a car in the middle lane suddenly veering left and crashing into a motorcycle.

The car briefly dragged the two men before hitting the expressway’s metal barrier and coming to a stop.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward and assist the Iskandar Puteri traffic police investigation and enforcement division.