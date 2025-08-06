KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia is in the final stages of the nomination process for a seat on the Unesco Executive Board, with the official decision expected to be announced at the Unesco General Conference in Paris this November.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said preparations for the nomination had been ongoing for almost a year, with a thorough and consistent approach, as the process requires the support and confidence of Unesco member states.

“Several rounds have already taken place, particularly during the early campaign phase, and we are now in the final round.

“God willing, in November, we will conclude our final tasks before the decision is announced on whether we secure the seat,” she told reporters at the Cicipan Kebaya event organised by the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (Skum) yesterday.

Fadhlina, who is also Skum president, added that the event was part of Malaysia’s campaign to secure the seat, as well as to celebrate the international recognition of the kebaya as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco last December.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education, Strategic Planning and International Relations Division secretary Fadzilah Fadzil said other promotional efforts included an official visit to Kilim Geoforest Park in Langkawi during the Asean Education Ministers’ Meeting in June.

“Kilim is the first geopark in Malaysia to receive Unesco recognition, and the visit served as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s commitment to environmental conservation,” she said.

In addition, Fadzilah noted that the nomination campaign was also being conducted through the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to Unesco in Paris, where five reception events have been held so far, involving permanent representatives from regions including Africa, Europe, and America.

“We explained Malaysia’s vision and how we can contribute to Unesco’s global agenda, particularly in education, heritage, and sustainability,” she added. — Bernama