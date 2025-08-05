SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — Two brothers, aged 24 and 18, led police on a high-speed chase covering 90 kilometres (km) that lasted nearly an hour before they were finally apprehended — all because they wanted to avoid a police inspection.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that the incident began at about 1.30am today after a Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit spotted a suspicious-looking blue Proton Wira while patrolling at the Section 7 Commercial Centre here.

He said police used sirens and a loudspeaker to instruct the driver to stop, but the driver sped off recklessly.

“This led to a 90km chase around Shah Alam before six additional patrol vehicles were called in to help intercept the suspects’ vehicle.

“After nearly an hour, police managed to intercept the vehicle in Section 9, in front of the Selangor Police Headquarters, and arrested both suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said that, upon inspection, police found a bottle containing a green liquid suspected to be ketum juice under the front passenger’s seat.

He added that checks also revealed that the 24-year-old suspect had five previous drug-related criminal records, while the 18-year-old had no criminal history.

Mohd Iqbal said the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for the offence of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions, in addition to opening investigations under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

He added that the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court had allowed the brothers to be remanded for three days from today.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact Investigating Officer Insp S Nawinthan at 016-2052314.

Earlier, a 17-second video clip of several police cars chasing another vehicle at the Section 7 Commercial Centre in Shah Alam had gone viral on social media. — Bernama