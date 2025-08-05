SIBU, Aug 5 — Several areas here will experience a water supply interruption tonight due to repair works on major pipeline leakage at Lorong Salim 19 and in front of Ngu Chun Beng Workshop.

Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Water) central regional office, in a statement, said the interruption will be from 10pm until completion of the repair works, which is estimated to take 12 hours.

The affected areas are from Jalan Stabau/Jalan Kong Yit Khim to Jalan Nibong Tada and Durin, Jalan Salim to Jalan Pedada/Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng to the Ling Kai Cheng/Ulu Sungai Merah traffic light intersection, Jalan Lada to Sibu town and all village areas.

Other areas included from Jalan Brooke Drive to Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Jalan Quarry to Jalan Pasai Siong, Jalan Wawasan to Bawang Assan and Jalan Teku Lama to Jalan Ding Lik Kong.

Sarawak Water central regional office advises consumers to store sufficient water for their needs during the interruption.

“We will ensure that the water supply disruption is resolved as quickly as possible, and the water supply will be restored in stages to the affected areas.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this disruption.”

For further enquiries, contact Sarawak Water central regional office’s 24-hour hotline at 013-8106311. — The Borneo Post