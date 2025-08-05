KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia has reaffirmed its sovereign rights over the maritime area known as Blok ND-6 and ND-7 in the Sulawesi Sea, rejecting Indonesia’s use of the term Ambalat to describe the disputed region.

Mohamad Hasan, also known as Tok Mat, said that Indonesia’s claim which refers to Ambalat covers parts of the Sulawesi Sea.

“Malaysia maintains that Blocks ND-6 and ND-7 are within Malaysian sovereign territory and the country’s sovereign rights based on international law, supported by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in 2002.

“Therefore, the more accurate term for the area in question that aligns with Malaysia’s position is the Sulawesi Sea, not Ambalat,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He explained that Ambalat is a term used by Indonesia to justify their claim to the area.

To ensure clarity and prevent the issue from being politicised or exploited as campaign material particularly in the run-up to state elections, Mohamad Hasan said the ministry is ready to provide briefings to Members of Parliament and Sabah state assemblymen on the matter.

“We don’t want this issue to be used to mislead the public, especially in Sabah and Sarawak. If there is a request, the ministry is prepared to arrange a suitable time for briefings to ensure all parties understand the issue,” he added.