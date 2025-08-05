PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — Six individuals have been appointed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) for a three-year term beginning July 15.

In a press statement today, MACC said the appointments were made by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in accordance with Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009.

Their letters of appointment were presented by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the commission’s headquarters here today.

The new members are Datuk Seri Yusof Ismail, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar, Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman, Datuk Othman Semail, Datuk Narimah Awin and Datuk Mohd Kassim Noor Mohamed.

Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, who was appointed as LPPR chairman on February 2, also currently chairs the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The LPPR serves to advise the MACC on policies and strategies related to corruption, with the Chief Commissioner sitting as an ex-officio member.