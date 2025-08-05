SEGAMAT, Aug 5 — A married couple died tragically after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into power poles at KM13 of Jalan Segamat-Kuantan yesterday evening.

Segamat police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the accident is believed to have occurred when a Ford Mustang driven by the 50-year-old local man and his 30-year-old wife was heading towards Segamat.

He said the driver lost control of the classic American automobile which skidded and veered left, then hit two electric poles whereby both victims suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and further investigations are still being carried out. Anyone with related information can contact the (traffic division of) Segamat police headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Segamat fire and rescue station operations commander Senior Fire Officer (PBK) Abd Rahim Taufik said after receiving a distress call at 1.46pm, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) with six personnel was dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival at the accident scene, the operations team had to extricate the two victims in the car using special equipment.

“Both victims, Mohd Izuddin Harmaini, 51, and Nur Syamimi Rosli, 36, were pronounced dead,” he said, adding that their bodies were handed over to police for further action and the operation ended at 3.36pm. — Bernama