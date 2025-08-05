KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The government will kick off its Budget 2026 consultation session this Thursday to collect feedback from various stakeholders, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the consultation session will run until the final draft of the national budget is completed and aims to gather as much input as possible to ensure that Budget 2026 reflects the aspirations of both the people and the private sector.

“This consultation session is part of our effort to hear from multiple parties about their expectations and concerns regarding the content of Budget 2026, ” he said after delivering a keynote address at the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Nexus Forum (CNF25) today.

Also present was Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Fahmi explained that Budget 2026 will take into account ongoing initiatives, existing policies, as well as current geopolitical conditions and economic challenges.

He said the budget will also align with the priorities outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

One of the key focus areas of the budget, Fahmi noted, will be on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are vital to the national economy and play a major role in job creation.

“MSMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, contributing roughly 70 per cent of employment for Malaysians. It’s therefore essential that the government understands the issues they face, ” he said.

According to the Parliamentary Calendar, Budget 2026 is scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on October 10.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan previously stated that Budget 2026, in line with the 13MP, will be pragmatic and practical, aimed at sustaining national progress, strengthening the economy amid global uncertainty, and building a more equitable and just society. — Bernama