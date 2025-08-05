PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — The driver of the bus, which was carrying 30 kindergarten students and five teachers, that crashed into a tree was today sentenced to seven days in jail and fined RM8,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here for dangerous driving.

Magistrate Nur Natasya Mohtarudin, when handing down the sentence on Mohamad Hamir Masruddin, 44, who pleaded guilty to the charge, also disqualified him from holding or possessing a driving licence for five years.

Mohamad Hamir was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today. He paid the fine.

He was charged with driving the bus in a manner that was dangerous to the public at Jalan Persiaran Universiti 1, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), at 12.18pm last August 2.

The charge, framed under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), provides a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and a maximum of RM15,000 and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurain Syafiqeen Mohd Rozi, in asking the court to impose a proportionate sentence, said the accused had driven in a negligent and dangerous manner, causing three children and a teacher to be injured.

He also requested the court to take into account the public interest factor over personal interest.

During mitigation, Mohamad Hamir, unrepresented, requested a light sentence on the grounds that he worked part-time and had to support his family and a sick mother.

On August 2, Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the bus was carrying five teachers and 30 kindergarten children.

Dashboard camera footage that went viral on social media showed the bus losing control before skidding and hitting a tree on the route, causing three children and a teacher to suffer head injuries. — Bernama