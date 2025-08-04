IPOH, Aug 4 — The Office of the Sultan of Perak has lodged a police report over a TikTok video falsely claiming a royal wedding will take place at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar on Aug 7.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik, in a statement, said that the police report was lodged on July 31.

Meor Hezbullah clarified that neither a royal wedding nor a live broadcast will take place on Aug 7.

“The Office of His Royal Highness neither recognises nor is connected to the TikTok account owner and has not appointed anyone as an official spokesperson for palace events, including royal weddings.

“The Office stresses that the content shared by the TikTok account is completely false and may cause public confusion,” he added.

Previously, a TikTok user under the name ‘The King’ had uploaded a 58-second video on the social media platform, claiming that a royal wedding would be held at Istana Iskandariah Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar, from August 7 to 17.

The footage also alleged that the solemnisation ceremony would be broadcast live on a local television station on Aug 7 at 11.30 am.

It also claimed the royal couple will be in Tamparuli, Sabah, for a week starting Aug 17 as part of the alleged wedding. — Bernama