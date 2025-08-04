KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The public has been urged to be cautious of scam syndicates which might take advantage of the RM100 assistance under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, which was recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said authorities expect these syndicates to become active again, targeting the public to obtain personal and banking information under the guise of verifying aid eligibility.

These syndicates typically impersonate government agency representatives by contacting victims through fake messages or phishing links that appear official, sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls.

“Once the criminals obtain details such as bank account numbers, identity card numbers or OTP codes, they will access the victim’s account and transfer funds without the victim’s knowledge,” he said when contacted today.

Although no police reports have been received so far involving scams linked to the programme, the authorities take seriously the potential for exploitation by irresponsible parties targeting vulnerable groups.

As such, Rusdi advised the public to remain vigilant and never share any personal or financial information with unknown individuals.

“Do not easily trust calls, messages, or links claiming to be from government agencies offering assistance. Never click on suspicious links or enter personal information on unverified websites,” he said.

Rusdi added that all matters relating to government aid, such as the SARA programme, should only be referred through official channels, including ministry or agency websites managing the aid.

“The public is also advised to carefully check application terms, eligibility and implementation details before taking any action,” he said.

He noted that a small mistake like sharing an OTP code could lead to losses, and urged the public to only seek accurate and updated information through official government portals or recognised mainstream media.

On July 23, Anwar announced a one-off RM100 cash aid for all Malaysians aged 18 and above via their MyKad under the SARA programme, involving a RM2 billion allocation benefiting 22 million people.

The assistance can be used from Aug 31 to Dec 31, 2025 and is aimed at easing the people’s cost of living. — Bernama