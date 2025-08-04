PORT DICKSON, Aug 4 — Police have identified a 30-year-old man believed to be involved in the incident where the Jalur Gemilang was displayed upside down at a school here on Friday.

District Police chief Supt Maslan Udin said the man would be called in to assist with the investigation, adding that the flag was taken down on the same day.

“The investigation is ongoing and will be referred to the public prosecutor for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said a report on the matter was lodged by a 32-year-old man yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Maslan advised the public not to circulate the issue further as it could disrupt harmony and public order.

It was reported yesterday that SJKC Chung Hua had apologised for the mistake. — Bernama