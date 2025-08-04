ALOR SETAR, Aug 4 — The parents of a Form Four student who died after a road accident involving a police officer have reportedly expressed hope for a transparent and fair investigation.

Norliza Salleh, 44, and her former husband Mohd Roshidi Alias, 44, lost their son Muhammad Nur Iman Danial Mohd Roshidi, 16, after he was critically injured in a collision involving his motorcycle and a Perodua Axia driven by a police officer from the Yan District Police Headquarters.

The student from SM Guar Chempedak died on Thursday night while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah.

Norliza, a nurse at Yan Hospital, said her son had asked her for money and bid her goodbye shortly before the crash, which occurred around 8.50pm that night.

“Usually, I’m the one saving others, but on that day, when I saw my son, it was heartbreaking because I had just seen him 30 minutes earlier,” she was quoted as saying.

She described him as a kind and helpful boy who often went to the mosque and had been looking forward to a planned trip to Indonesia.

Both parents said they hoped the investigation into their son’s death would be conducted transparently and fairly.

Last Friday, Kedah Police Chief Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said the investigation would be carried out thoroughly and transparently.