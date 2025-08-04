JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 4 — The opening of the Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) here, which was initially scheduled to begin phased operations on Aug 1, has been postponed to next year.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said this was due to several technical issues, including a shortage of healthcare personnel, such as doctors and nurses.

According to him, the decision was agreed upon by both the Ministry of Health and the state government to avoid any complications arising from inadequate staffing.

“The shortage of healthcare staff is one of the major issues we are currently facing. If the hospital were to begin operations without sufficient manpower, we are concerned it would lead to various problems in the future.

“However, HPG will not be left idle. Instead, it will serve as a support facility for Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), which are the two busiest hospitals in the state,” he said when contacted today.

He added that discussions with the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to ensure HPG can begin operating with an adequate number of staff.

In June, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was reported as saying that HPG would begin its first phase of operations on Aug 1, involving around 30 per cent of its total hospital capacity.

He said the initial phase would cover 30 per cent of essential services such as Accident and Emergency (A&E), Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and the Paediatrics Department.

“To date, 274 positions have been filled, and we hope the hospital can become fully operational with 1,845 staff by July 2026,” he said. — Bernama