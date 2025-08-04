MOSCOW, Aug 4 — The state visit by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, to Russia from Aug 5-10 has been described as the highlight of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, said Malaysia’s ambassador to Russia, Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

He said the visit is the highest-level ever made and the first by a Malaysian Head of State to Russia since diplomatic relations were established in April 1967.

“His Majesty’s state visit, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, is a recognition of the five decades of diplomatic ties with Malaysia, which was among the earliest ASEAN countries to establish ties with the then Soviet Union.

“This visit also reflects the crucial role of the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the context of international relations,” he told Bernama here yesterday in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s state visit.

Cheong said the visit will begin in Moscow, where His Majesty is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Both leaders are expected to discuss potential cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, higher education, technology and innovation, people-to-people ties, digital transformation, agriculture and food security, as well as regional and international issues.

“This highest-level visit will certainly have a high impact in increasing the momentum and positive trend of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Russia.

“It sends the message that Malaysia is serious and committed to efforts to strengthen and improve bilateral relations with Russia in all fields, particularly strategic cooperation and people-to-people ties,” he said.

According to Cheong, Malaysia has always valued its relationship with Russia, which is built on a pragmatic approach, openness and mutual respect.

He added that the Russian government welcomes His Majesty’s state visit and has extended its full cooperation and support to ensure its success.

Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday (Aug 5) and will be accorded a state welcome ceremony at the Kremlin on Wednesday, before holding an official meeting with Putin and attending a state banquet hosted by the Russian President.

His Majesty is also scheduled to visit the Russian Automotive Technology Development Company (NAMI), as well as the Tochka Kipeniya Technology and Innovation Hub.

On Friday (Aug 8), Sultan Ibrahim will travel to Kazan, the fifth largest city in Russia, to receive an audience from the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, at the Kazan Kremlin.

Both parties are expected to discuss potential collaboration in the trade, investment, halal industry sectors and agricultural technology.

His Majesty is also scheduled to attend a reception ceremony hosted by Minnikhanov and visit the Kazan Helicopter Plant to observe the manufacturing operations of civilian, defence and rescue helicopters.

Russia is currently Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European countries and 28th globally, with bilateral trade valued at RM11.46 billion (USD2.48 billion) in 2024.

For the period January to June 2025, Malaysia-Russia trade volume was recorded at RM4.13 billion (USD945.7 million). — Bernama