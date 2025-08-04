KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The comprehensive resolution of corruption and malpractice issues involving the Immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), following the exposure of the Fly and U-turn syndicates, will be among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) will raise the issue with the Home Minister during the question-and-answer session. He will also inquire about the timeline for resolving these issues.

During the session, Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) will question the Minister of Transport on the guidelines for approving special vehicle registration plates, including those issued by government agencies and private entities, as well as the revenue generated from such sales in the past five years.

Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) will seek clarification from the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation on improving the annual distribution of flood management funds, as opposed to one-off allocations.

He will also ask about efforts to establish a dedicated system for river maintenance and control asset management, similar to the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS).

In addition, Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) will ask the Communications Minister on the government’s plans for expanding the Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (PRIME) in Sabah and Sarawak, and its coordination with government agencies for disaster preparedness.

Following this, Members of Parliament will participate in a debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), themed ‘Melakar Semula Pembangunan, which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday.

The 13MP will outline the nation’s five-year development plan from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting runs for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama