KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A forest fire broke out along Jalan Kiambang Sari 1 near Felda Sungai Buaya in Rawang yesterday, affecting approximately 24.28 hectares of land — roughly the size of 34 football fields.

According to Berita Harian, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 6.36pm, and the first fire engine arrived at the scene at 6.47pm.

The operation was led by the Bukit Sentosa Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Rawang station.

“As of 7am today, firefighters had successfully extinguished 23.47 hectares of the blaze, with about 0.80 hectares still burning.

“Firefighting efforts are ongoing,” the department said.