KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A teacher and three kindergarten children were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree along Jalan Persiaran Universiti 1 in Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Selangor.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said police received a report of the incident at 12.18pm yesterday.

“Initial investigations found that the bus, driven by a 44-year-old man, was on a straight stretch of road when it suddenly lost control and veered left before crashing into a tree,” he said in a statement.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash — involving five teachers and 30 children on board — has since gone viral on social media.

Muhamad Farid said the three children and the accompanying teacher, who sustained head injuries, received outpatient treatment at Serdang Hospital.

He added that the bus driver has been detained and a remand application will be filed tomorrow to facilitate further investigations under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the Serdang District Police Headquarters at 03-80742222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama