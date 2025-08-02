KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Malaysia is carving out a more influential role for the country and for Asean on the world stage, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

He said the recent reduction of United States tariffs on Malaysian goods from 25 per cent to 19 per cent reflects how the country – and by extension, Asean, which it currently chairs – is regaining its footing globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are working to position ourselves as a ‘middle power’ while opening new strategic space for Malaysia to rise and advance once again,” Loke said in a statement.

He added that Malaysia remains competitive even though it maintains a higher trade surplus with the US compared to its regional peers.

“Our current tariff rate is now on par with other countries in the region,” he noted.

The US lowered trade tariffs for Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia to 19 per cent on July 31, while Singapore retained its rate at 10 per cent, Brunei at 25 per cent, Laos and Myanmar at 40 per cent.

The new rates come into force from August 7.

Loke said Malaysia’s leadership as this year’s Asean chair has also helped the country regain international relevance.

He said Putrajaya played a key role in facilitating peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, and confirmed that Trump would attend the upcoming Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

This, Loke said, reflects growing confidence in Malaysia’s leadership and diplomatic credibility.

He credited Prime Minister Anwar’s “pragmatic, patient and constructive” approach for elevating Malaysia’s position in regional security.

Under the Madani government, he added, Malaysia has helped steer Asean into becoming a stronger and more cohesive bloc.

Loke said Malaysia’s diplomatic performance may not always make headlines, but the benefits are real — from easing trade tensions to fostering regional peace.

“The Madani government has not only delivered tangible economic benefits, but also elevated Malaysia’s global standing,” he said.