TAWAU, Aug 2 — The swift action by the fire brigade here saved 1,300 houses in Kampung Kurnia Jaya here from being gutted, albeit 26 houses which were razed in a blaze which broke out yesterday morning.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations officer Madzlan Sharman said the fire alarm rang at 9.37am and 39 personnel in five operation vehicles including two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) engines were deployed to the scene.

“At the village, the firemen carried out extinguishing operations using seawater and water from our fire-brigade tanks,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, there were no casualties as all the residents in the village managed to escape and the operation ended at 11.45 am.

Madzlan said the cause of the fire and damages were still under investigation. — Bernama