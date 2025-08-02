MUKAH, Aug 2 — A forest fire near Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Mukah that began on July 18 has now scorched a total of 105.98 hectares, with firefighting efforts still ongoing.

Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie said current operations are focused on Sector 3a and 3b near the airport runway, and Sector 1 near a sago plantation, which are areas that pose risks of spreading to nearby villages and plantations.

“As of Saturday, the estimated area affected in the three main sectors is 30.65 hectares, bringing the total land impacted by the fire to 105.98 hectares,” he said when contacted.

He said Sector 1 involved 5.32 hectares, while Sectors 2 and 3 covered 25.33 hectares. Although light rain has helped reduce smoke, several areas are still smouldering.

Personnel from various agencies working together at the site during the firefighting operation in Mukah.

The operation involves 232 personnel from 11 agencies, including Bomba, the Armed Forces, police, RELA, Civil Defence, SEB and private plantation workers.

An aerial view of the forest area in Mukah, Sarawak affected by the fire, which has scorched over 105 hectares as of August 2, 2025.

A MI171 helicopter was also deployed for water bombing operations, carrying out four water drops totaling 6,360 litres before being flown back to Miri for maintenance after 2.9 hours of operation.

Andy said firefighting is being conducted using offensive and defensive methods, including open water sources and excavators creating fire breaks to prevent the blaze from spreading to high-risk areas.

“Monitoring will continue until the fire is completely extinguished and the affected areas are safe,” he added. — The Borneo Post