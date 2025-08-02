BALING, Aug 2 — The Kedah police chief today pledged a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a 16-year-old student who was hit by a car driven by a police officer in Guar Chempedak earlier this week.

Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said the force regrets the incident and sympathises with the victim’s family, Berita Harian reported.

“Yesterday, we visited the victim’s family home. I myself am deeply regretful and sympathetic over this incident... we will not tolerate such negligence. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out without compromise, including an internal probe by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS),” he was quoted as saying.

The case has been reclassified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving causing death, which carries significantly heavy punishments between five and 10 years and fines from RM20,000 to RM50,000 for a first conviction; and jail between 10 and 15 years and fines from RM50,000 to RM100,000 for subsequent convictions.

The case was initially investigated under Section 42(1) of the same Act for general reckless driving before the Form Four student, Muhammad Nur Iman Danial Mohd Roshidi, died late Wednesday night after nearly three days in intensive care at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar.

The penalties for Section 42(1) provide for a fine of 20 penalty units or jail up to nine months, or both, for a first offence; with fines raised to 30 penalty units or a maximum 12 months in jail for subsequent offences.

Adzli said the officer involved has been detained and released on police bail, but has not suspended.

The need for suspension will be reviewed as the investigation progresses.

Earlier news reports said the officer allegedly ran a red light and struck the student, who was riding a motorcycle.

Separately, Adzli said Kedah police recorded a 16.9 per cent drop in crime reports referred to the Criminal Investigation Department in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year.