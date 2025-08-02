JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 2 — Johor is looking to adopt elements of Singapore’s thriving hawker centre and public market management model to enhance quality, cleanliness and overall business environment at similar facilities across the state.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the initiative was inspired by a recent working visit with Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to Geylang Serai Hawker Centre, one of Singapore’s best-known food and market hubs.

“The centre not only draws tourists but also serves as a thriving community economic zone, blending modern design, high hygiene standards and strict health regulations while preserving cultural heritage,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Jafni said Johor intends to apply the model’s key features, such structured stall planning, regulated licensing, scheduled inspections and inclusive community spaces, in areas such as Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Pasir Gudang, Kulai, Pengerang and Pontian.

He also highlighted Singapore’s Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers, digital subsidies of up to SGD500 per household, usable at registered local vendors and markets, excluding supermarkets and major franchises, to support small traders directly and ease the cost of living.

All these best practices will be considered under the Maju Johor agenda to reform local governance and strengthen hawker and market management, he said. — Bernama