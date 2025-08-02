PHNOM PENH, Aug 2 — Following its successful mediation of the Cambodia–Thailand border truce, Malaysia may now seek to apply a similar conflict resolution model to one of Asean’s most intractable challenges — the ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s assertive diplomacy is redefining Asean’s role, transforming the bloc from a passive consensus-based forum into a more active regional player capable of navigating complex crises, according to political observers.

In just four months as Asean chair, Anwar has secured two major diplomatic breakthroughs in addressing long-standing regional crises – moves that have drawn praise from the international community.

Former Indian Ambassador to Thailand Anil Wadhwa noted that Anwar’s proactive approach is challenging Asean’s longstanding principle of non-interference - necessary to address the ongoing crises and issues like human trafficking and scams.

“By doing so, Malaysia is restoring Asean relevance in addressing the Myanmar crisis and promoting human security in the region. Malaysia will do well to ride on its success in the Thai-Cambodia conflict and try the Asean mediation between the military regime and the NUG and other disparate groups,” Anil told Bernama from New Delhi.

Anil, who served as India’s envoy to Thailand from 2011 to 2014, underscored the urgency for Asean to develop a workable political framework to address Myanmar’s multi-layered crisis — one that has defied solutions for decades.

Anwar, however, broke the bitter diplomatic deadlock in mid-April. He met Myanmar’s State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok and also consulted the National Unity Government (NUG) representatives to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into earthquake-hit regions — a rare moment of cooperation between the two rival entities.

Most recently, Anwar hosted a high stakes meeting in Putrajaya between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, successfully defusing tensions along the two countries’ shared border.

The ceasefire, widely seen as a major Asean achievement, prevented a broader military escalation and ensured the safety of thousands of civilians.

The 77-year-old leader’s diplomatic masterstrokes brought the much-needed calm to the border communities on both sides and helped save thousands of lives. Otherwise, it could have turned into a costly military confrontation, destabilising the region.

Still, Myanmar’s situation presents a more complex challenge. The country’s civil war involves some 20 ethnic armed groups, many of whom have been fighting for autonomy or independence since 1948. With over 135 recognised ethnic groups and competing visions of governance, the path to peace is steep.

“Asean needs leadership — and Anwar is providing that,” remarked Kavi Chongkittavorn, a senior fellow at Chulalongkorn University’s Institute of Security and International Studies in Bangkok.

“He is making Asean more relevant under Malaysia’s leadership, Timor-Leste is accepted into Asean, and to solve the Myanmar crisis, Asean needs the leadership too.

“Now Asean can engage superpowers, especially the US and China and others more effectively. Malaysia announced the new Vision 2045 that envisages the bloc as future-ready. Anwar is doing exactly that. It will take time to further rebrand Asean,” he told Bernama.

He also highlighted the significance of the Thai-Cambodia ceasefire, calling it a milestone, especially since Thailand had previously rejected Asean mediation during similar border clashes in 2008 and 2011.

While the world’s focus shifted to the border tussle in recent days, Myanmar continues to grapple with its domestic predicaments from economic hardship, natural calamities, raging civil war in various states and internally displaced people.

The military coup on February 1, 2021, has displaced at least three million people, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation

“The only way to solve the crisis in Myanmar is for the military government and the NUG constituents to come together to discuss power sharing, revenue sharing formula and open humanitarian corridors. The people of Myanmar need to be freed of their burden,” said Anil.

The military government recently lifted its four-year-old state of emergency and has announced plans to hold national elections in December.

Whether Asean, under Malaysia’s leadership, can facilitate meaningful dialogue in Myanmar remains to be seen. But as Anwar continues to chart a more assertive course, political analysts agree: Asean may be inching closer to becoming a truly effective regional actor. — Bernama