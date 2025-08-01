KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries nearly 24 hours after she was hit by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a 17-year-old in Kampung Bukit Kuching, Kuala Selangor.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said police received a report at 3.30pm yesterday after the Year Six pupil was pronounced dead at Tanjong Karang Hospital.

“Initial investigations found the crash occurred at 6.45pm the previous day. The victim had been riding a Yamaha Ego Solaris motorcycle from Kampung Bukit Kuching to Kampung Sungai Buloh, Jeram.

“The Perodua Alza, driven by a male Form Five student, was heading from Jalan Rizab Haji Omar to Jalan Rizab Zazuli.

“Upon reaching the four-way junction, the victim is believed to have suddenly entered the intersection, leaving the driver no time to avoid the collision,” he was quoted as saying.

Azaharudin added that the impact threw the girl onto the windscreen of the Alza before she landed on the road shoulder.

“She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Tanjong Karang Hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Perodua Alza belonged to the teen’s mother.

“The matter of whether the MPV was driven without the family’s knowledge is still under investigation,” he added.