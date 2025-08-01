KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysia’s aviation sector enters a new phase today with the formal consolidation of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) into the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), making CAAM the sole regulator for the country’s civil aviation industry.

In a statement today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke also announced the appointment of Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi as CAAM’s new chairman, effective immediately.

With the rationalisation now in effect, CAAM assumes all Mavcom functions, including economic regulation, consolidating oversight of technical, safety and economic aspects of aviation under a single body.

Loke described the move as a “strategic step” aimed at enhancing regulatory efficiency and governance in line with international standards.

“This strategic move marks a new chapter for Malaysia’s aviation sector, aiming to establish a more efficient, responsive, and governance-driven regulatory system,” he said in the statement.

“It aligns with international standards and best practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).”

Sharil, who joined CAAM in 2021 and became deputy chairman in 2023, brings more than 30 years of public and private sector experience. He previously served as chairman and CEO of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and was part of its founding team.

“His regulatory expertise across sectors — including telecommunications, internet, media and postal services — is expected to strengthen CAAM during this phase of transformation,” MOT said.

His appointment comes as CAAM transitions into a Statutory Body with Separated Remuneration and Independent Governance (BBDSB). As a BBDSB entity, CAAM now has greater autonomy in financial planning and human resource management, including the ability to offer more competitive remuneration packages.

“All CAAM personnel will benefit from an enhanced compensation package under the new industry-aligned salary structure,” the statement said, calling it a key step in attracting and retaining high-skilled talent such as Qualified Technical Personnel (QTPs).

As part of the rationalisation process, all Mavcom staff were offered positions within CAAM. As of July 31, 93 per cent had accepted, which Loke said reflected strong support for CAAM’s new direction.

To support its expanded mandate, CAAM’s authority members will also be strengthened with additional appointments, including a representative from the Ministry of Economy and two individuals with expertise in economics, competition policy and consumer rights.

Loke said the consolidation would streamline institutional structures, improve operational efficiency, and boost the competitiveness of Malaysia’s aviation sector.

“This unification of regulatory functions will not only align institutional structures, but also enhance operational efficiency, industry competitiveness, and CAAM’s ability to rise as an international-class aviation regulator,” he added.