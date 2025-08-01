KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Selangor government today confirmed that new water tariffs for users in the peninsula and Labuan will take effect from September 1, following Cabinet’s approval of a review aimed at improving treated water services for both consumers and industry.

In a statement tonight, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the revision — led by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) — includes a newly introduced tariff category for data centres, which will now be charged RM5.31 per cubic metre due to their high water usage for cooling systems.

For domestic households, there will be no change in tariffs for those consuming up to 20 cubic metres (m³), with the rate remaining at RM0.65/m³ and a minimum charge of RM6.50. However, rates will increase progressively for higher usage brackets.

Households using between 20m³ and 35m³ will see an increase of RM0.30/m³ to RM1.62/m³, while those exceeding 35m³ will pay RM3.51/m³ — up RM0.88/m³ — for each additional cubic metre.

“For residents of low-cost homes, the increase will be minimal — just RM0.10/m³, bringing the new rate to RM1.18/m³, to minimise the cost of living impact, ” Amirudin said.

Tariffs for condominiums and government quarters will also be revised, with the minimum charge for flats remaining at RM173/month, while estates and government quarters will pay RM20.90/month.

For commercial and non-domestic users, the new rate will match the highest domestic tier at RM3.51/m³, with those consuming above 35m³ facing a further increase to RM3.83/m³. Places of worship and welfare institutions will continue to enjoy the lowest rate, with a marginal increase to RM0.76/m³.

Amirudin also announced that the Selangor government would absorb the annual RM100,000 cost increase for places of worship and welfare institutions and expand its free water scheme to cover more lower-income households.

“More than 1.3 million Selangorians will continue receiving 20m³ of water for free monthly through the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme (SADE). The qualifying monthly household income threshold will be raised from RM5,000 to RM6,000 to reach more people, ” he said.

To apply for the scheme, eligible residents can visit Air Selangor’s official site beginning August 8.

The state government will allocate RM52.7 million annually to support this initiative, Amirudin added, saying it reflects Selangor’s commitment to balancing affordability with sustainable infrastructure investment.

Among key improvements cited were the replacement of over 730km of old pipes since 2018, a reduction in non-revenue water losses from 27.7 per cent to 27.3 per cent, and a rise in reserve margins to 16.74 per cent as of June 2025.

Selangor also plans to accelerate its pipe replacement rate to 300km per year and build two new water treatment plants — Rasau and Labohan Dagang 2 — at a combined cost of over RM8 billion, which will add 2,730 million litres per day to supply.

“These steps are crucial as the state targets a 20 per cent water reserve margin by 2030, ” said Amirudin.