MIRI, Aug 1 — Firefighters successfully extinguished a bushfire that broke out in Kampung Nelayan 5, Kuala Baram here last night.

The Lutong fire station said an emergency call was received at 7.50pm.

Firefighters were promptly deployed to the scene approximately 5km away.

“Upon arrival, the team found an active blaze spanning about 2.23 acres at the reported location.

“After doing a size-up, a 100-foot hose and two fire beaters were used to bring the fire under control,” the station said in a statement.

Due to the scale of the flames, firefighters had to replenish the fire engine’s water tank twice using a nearby fire hydrant before successfully extinguishing the blaze.

The operation concluded at 8.43pm, with the team returning to the station after ensuring the surrounding area was safe.

An additional team was subsequently dispatched to the location to continue monitoring to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. — The Borneo Post