KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A man believed to be under the influence of drugs deliberately extended his leg under a moving lorry at a traffic light near Jalan Pekan Bangi Lama, Bangi, on Wednesday.

Kajang district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 43-year-old will be arrested for his reckless act after he finish being treated for drug use at the hospital.

“In the 10.45 am incident, the complainant said he was driving a lorry when the suspect, who was standing by the roadside next to his motorcycle, suddenly extended his leg towards the rear right tyre of the lorry.

“When the lorry driver got down to inspect, the suspect appeared to be disoriented. The act was captured on the complainant’s dashcam, and a police report was lodged at 4.48 pm on the same day,” he said, adding that checks revealed that the suspect has 19 prior drug-related offences and two criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code, he added.

He also urged those with information about the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Nazirulzahin Mohd Hashim at 017-8881475 to assist investigations.

Earlier, a 1-minute 15-second video of the incident went viral, showing a man suddenly extending his leg towards a moving lorry before clutching his leg and writhing in pain. He later received help from other road users. — Bernama