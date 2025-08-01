KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The appointment and involvement of all stakeholders including consultants, contractors and service providers for the development of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan has gone through a prescribed evaluation and selection process, in line with the government’s procurement procedures in force.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry had completed the internal investigation process regarding allegations that Miti had used the work of a private company in designing the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka without providing any recognition or payment.

To ensure that this matter can be resolved amicably between both parties, the ministry is holding active discussions with the company.

“This is important to ensure that Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka is not affected, and that the momentum for achievements so far can be maintained and all the goals of Malaysia’s participation in the expo are achieved,” he said in reply to Lim Lip Eng’s (PH-Kepong) request in Dewan Rakyat yesterday to state the status of the investigation into the allegations and the government’s steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in any government agency.

Taking lessons from this issue, Tengku Zafrul said Miti would continue to streamline internal guidelines based on needs, especially in enhancing control over all aspects of selecting implementing partners, especially for high-impact projects involving the country’s image at the international level.

“Miti will remain committed to ensuring that the implementation of programmes and projects involving national interests is carried out transparently, with accountability and integrity,” he said. — Bernama