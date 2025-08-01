KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A total of 414 contract medical officers rejected permanent appointments and resigned between 2023 and June 2025, according to the health minister.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said this represents 3.5 per cent of the 11,901 officers offered permanent posts during that period.

Key reasons included reluctance to serve in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan, a stronger preference for urban healthcare facilities, and concerns over career progression in specialist fields if posted to rural or remote areas.

“Personal factors such as family care responsibilities, health issues, logistics, and financial concerns also influenced their decisions,” he added in a written reply posted on the Parliament website today.

Dzulkefly was responding to a question from Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH–Sungai Petani) on the number of health officers leaving the Ministry of Health (MOH) due to lack of permanent placement.

He said the ministry remains committed to retaining medical officers through various initiatives.

These include an 8 per cent salary increase from December 1, 2024 and a further 7 per cent rise starting January 1, 2026, the filling of 4,352 permanent medical officer posts in 2025, and lateral appointments to Grade UD10, which offer better pay than Grade UD9.

So far, 4,006 contract medical officers have been offered permanent appointments — 92 per cent of the 2025 target set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MOH has also expanded benefits such as Paid Study Leave with the Federal Training Award, the Specialist Training Programme with MOH scholarships, and the introduction of Pre-Publication Incentive Payments from 1 July 2025 for officers undergoing supervised work experience.

The ministry is exploring cooperation with state governments to offer incentives aimed at retaining healthcare workers in the public sector.

“These measures are vital to maintaining a high-quality, comprehensive, and resilient national health system, while safeguarding the welfare of MOH staff,” Dzulkefly said.