KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The RM40 billion allocated to the health sector under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) has been described as clear proof of the government’s commitment to realise the goal of universal health coverage, thus ensuring no one is marginalised from accessing quality health services.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the latest allocation, compared to about RM35 billion previously, is a strong signal that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is clearly committed to driving comprehensive and inclusive reforms in the country’s health system.

“So, it clearly shows the Prime Minister’s commitment towards the sensitivity and importance of ensuring that the health sector continues to be upheld.

“I want this responsibility and trust to be borne by all Ministry of Health (MOH) staff to drive and fulfil the need to implement this health reform and improve the health delivery system so that we can achieve universal health,” he said.

He told reporters this after the 7th Series of the Malaysia Madani Scholars’ Forum at a leading hotel here tonight, which was also attended by Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof chaired the forum, titled “Towards A Sustainable Healthcare System For All”.

Dzulkefly also described the increased allocation as significant in addressing the various challenges currently faced by the health sector, including an ageing population, increased infectious and non-infectious diseases and medical inflation.

“All these clearly indicate that the Prime Minister (PMX) really wants to lead efforts to resolve various problems we are facing, including in terms of health facilities.

“Therefore, I am extremely grateful for such a huge allocation, which gives us an additional RM4 billion or so every year,” he said. — Bernama