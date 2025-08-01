KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has praised the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) for its outstanding service over the past 30 years, noting its role in enhancing Malaysia’s reputation on the global stage.

The deputy prime minister said SMART has contributed to the safety of people in Malaysia and overseas through its participation in search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian missions.

“From post-earthquake rescue missions in Türkiye and Nepal, to humanitarian operations during the tsunami tragedy in Aceh, and involvement in major flood relief work in Selangor, Pahang and Kelantan — SMART has always stood at the nation’s frontlines in the most critical moments,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said this in a Facebook post in conjunction with SMART’s 30th anniversary celebration today.

He said SMART’s achievements are even more commendable as it became the first team in Southeast Asia to attain the “Heavy” classification for urban search and rescue (USAR) operations from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), thereby strengthening Malaysia’s standing in the international rescue network.

He also noted that SMART has earned the trust of Russia to serve as a mentor to its search and rescue team, RUS-03, in preparation for INSARAG evaluation.

“I am impressed by the team’s dedication, discipline and continuous adaptation of advanced technology. SMART is now more than just an elite team; it is an institution that is recognised and respected.

“May the SMART team continue to progress, remain ever ready to face future challenges and uphold its steadfast presence at the frontlines of any disaster. Thank you, and congratulations on three decades of excellence for the people and the nation,” he said. — Bernama