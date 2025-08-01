GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — The Penang state government today unveiled the Penang Resilience Strategy (PRS), a bold and inclusive roadmap, aimed at strengthening the state’s capacity to withstand and adapt to future disruptions.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the occasion marked more than just the unveiling of a document, but a collective commitment to futureproof the state against the uncertainties and challenges of an ever-changing world.

He said the PRS, Malaysia’s first state-level resilience strategy represented years of collaborative effort rooted in shared values, local knowledge and global insights, forming a people-first, data-informed and action-oriented strategy to guide Penang’s transformation into a resilient, adaptive and inclusive state.

“Penang has long been celebrated for its industrial strength, cultural diversity and innovation capacity. Yet, with global climate disruptions, demographic transitions and rising urban pressures, we must now go beyond growth and competitiveness — we must build resilience,” he said at the PRS Unveiling Ceremony here today.

Also present were State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee Chairman Zairil Khir Johari, Micron Malaysia Corporate Vice President of Assembly and Test (NAND) Operations Amarjit Singh and Resilient Cities Network (R-Cities) Board Member who is also Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Chow emphasised that recent flash floods and other extreme weather events were no longer isolated incidents but part of a new normal that demands urgent and proactive governance.

“Resilience, in this context, means more than recovery. It means building systems that anticipate, absorb and evolve whether in response to climate challenges, economic shifts, public health threats or social inequalities,” he said.

He noted that the strength of the PRS lies not only in its alignment with key frameworks such as Penang2030 and the Green Agenda, but also in its deeply inclusive approach, shaped by thousands of contributions from communities, youth, businesses and civil society.

To turn vision into action, the state also launched the Pledge for a Resilient Penang, calling on all sectors to embed resilience into everyday decisions from green business practices to community-based safety initiatives.

Chow said the Penang State Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) will lead the implementation of the PRS by coordinating efforts, aligning with broader planning frameworks, engaging stakeholders inclusively and integrating resilience into urban development, land use and infrastructure strategies to ensure policy continuity and effective execution.

“This is just the beginning. The PRS sets the direction, but its impact will depend on how we walk the path together. While we cannot predict every shock or stress that lies ahead, we can strengthen our capacity to respond — with unity, foresight and compassion.

“I am confident that with collective resolve and sustained action, Penang will continue to lead, inspire and thrive — not only in moments of stability, but also in the face of adversity,” he said. — Bernama