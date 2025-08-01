KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Ten police officers who were recently arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Pahang and Johor will face disciplinary action, said Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) Director, Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

He said an internal investigation has already been carried out, including the possibility of suspending the officers involved.

“This case involves the arrest of police officers in Pahang and Johor. It has been handed over entirely to the MACC, and JIPS will continue to cooperate throughout the investigation.

“We will await the investigation process until they are charged in court and sentenced before taking further action,” he said after the 2025 Inspector-General of Police’s Meet and Greet Session with the Media at Bukit Aman here today.

Hamzah said that JIPS will take internal action in line with existing procedures.

The media previously reported that six police officers were remanded until Aug 6 to assist in the investigation of a case involving soliciting and accepting a bribe of approximately RM12,000 in exchange for not taking action against offences related to the possession of ketum water in Temerloh, Pahang.

Additionally, four police officers were arrested by the Johor MACC on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of approximately RM635,000 from an individual in exchange for not taking action against gambling activities. — Bernama