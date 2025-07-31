KUCHING, July 31 — Sarawak has detected 220 hotspots across the state as of noon today amid intensifying hot and dry conditions, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

As such the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has mobilised fire mitigation and water supply response efforts statewide.

“If you see, I think NREB (Natural Resources and Environment Board) has released the API — only Mukah is at 160, the rest are still at healthy levels. We hope it stays that way,” the SDMC chairman told a press conference after chairing a coordination meeting here today.

Uggah said the meeting involved all relevant departments and agencies to assess the current situation.

“The main purpose was to receive updates on the current weather situation in Sarawak. Right now, the state is experiencing hot and dry conditions. When that happens, it results in fires and also water shortages,” he said.

Agencies present at the briefing were the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, NREB, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Rural Water Supply Department, and the Welfare Department.

“We are very happy to receive the reports, and we have directed all divisional disaster management committees to make preparations and convene meetings to form ready-response teams for any incidents,” Uggah said.

He noted that recent fire incidents had been reported in Kuala Baram, Mukah, Marudi, and Kota Samarahan, with all cases now under control.

“In Mukah, heavy rain this morning helped and we hope it will fully extinguish the fire.

“However, everyone must be on standby to ensure the minimum impact from fires or lack of water,” he said.

In Miri, where fire-prone areas like Kuala Baram are often affected, Uggah said response teams have been instructed to maintain firefighting infrastructure such as tube wells and fire control towers.

NREB has also deployed drones to assist with early fire detection.

“From experience, if we can detect smoke early and act quickly, we can prevent the fire from spreading into the peat,” he said.

He pointed out that most of the current fires are happening in peatland areas.

“When peat dries, it becomes highly combustible. Fires can spread across 10, 20, 30, or even 100 acres. In Mukah alone, 56 ha have already burned,” he said.

A Bomba water-bombing helicopter has been deployed to Mukah to support fire suppression operations, he said.

“In Mukah, we managed to get a Bomba helicopter because it’s a remote area and difficult to get water.

“Option one was to use an amphibious plane, but that’s still grounded in Kuala Lumpur. The helicopter started operations yesterday,” he said.

Uggah appealed to plantation operators, landowners, and the public to stop all open burning and to immediately report any signs of fire.

“Everyone must play their part. Companies, landowners, the public — if you see a hotspot, report it to NREB or the nearest Resident’s office,” he said. — The Borneo Post