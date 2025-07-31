KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The service and sacrifices of the nation’s warriors and heroes will forever be remembered in Malaysia’s history, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He described their sacrifices as a crucial moment in ensuring the nation’s peace, security and harmony remain strong and well-protected.

“May Allah place the warriors and soldiers who have shed blood and given their lives for the country’s peace among the righteous and the faithful,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, accompanied His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, to a Yasin recital, tahlil and prayer ceremony at the National Mosque along with members of the security forces and the public in conjunction with this year’s Warriors’ Day celebration.

Tomorrow, the 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration will be held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya.

Warriors’ Day is commemorated on July 31 each year to honour the struggle and sacrifices of the country’s security personnel in ensuring prosperity and sovereignty, and has been organised in rotation by the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police since 1968. — Bernama