KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Department of Environment (DOE) is developing a detailed haze forecasting system in collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), with pilot testing expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Nor Aziah Jaafar, director of the DOE’s Air Division, said the new system aims to predict haze events earlier and more accurately by combining satellite data with meteorological information to identify high-risk areas.

“Although it’s still a pilot project, we aim to see its results by next year. We will assess the system in more detail, possibly through various simulations, and if proven reliable, especially in forecasting patterns, we can use it in the future,” she said during a media dialogue session here today.

Nor Aziah explained that the system would analyse factors like air movement, heat levels, and weather patterns to anticipate fires in peatland areas, particularly during hot and dry seasons.

Current Monitoring and Enforcement Efforts

She also added that local monitoring data is also integrated with information from international bodies such as the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Currently, she said the DoE monitors the country’s air quality through 68 automated monitoring stations operating 24 hours a day, and provides real-time Air Pollutant Index (API) readings via the Environmental Data Centre (EDC).

“Legal enforcement has also been intensified, with warning notices, compounds and legal action taken against individuals and companies involved in illegal burning.

“Enforcement efforts are conducted in collaboration with 13 other agencies to ensure faster and more coordinated action on the ground,” she said.

She explained that the joint approach improves operational efficiency and allows immediate action to be taken before haze conditions worsen.

As of yesterday, the department had carried out 4,247 ground patrols and 859 drone flights across the country as part of its active monitoring efforts.

She said various awareness campaigns have also been launched, including the “No Open Burning” initiative and sustainable community programmes involving local residents.