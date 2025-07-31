BANGKOK, July 31 — Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Datuk Mohammad Nizam Jaffar, has reaffirmed the country’s readiness to serve as a neutral mediator in supporting the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire.

Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, Major General Winthai Suvaree, said the commitment was conveyed during his official visit to Thailand on Wednesday as part of efforts to promote peace and stability along the tense border.

Mohammad Nizam visited the Commanders of the First and Second Army Regions on Wednesday to receive a briefing on the ongoing border issue ahead of the planned observation mission.

“Mohammad Nizam also outlined plans to establish a Foreign Defence Attaché Team (DA Team) and an Asean Monitoring Team to observe the ceasefire and report factual developments to Asean member states,” Winthai said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Winthai, Mohammad Nizam emphasised three key points: an immediate ceasefire, no reinforcement of troops, and a focus on medical assistance as part of efforts leading up to the observation mission.

During the visit, Mohammad Nizam met with Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, in Ubon Ratchathani Province, and Lieutenant General Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Region, in Bangkok, to discuss the border situation and possible solutions.

Winthai assured the Malaysian Chief of Defence Force that Thailand is strictly adhering to the ceasefire agreement and is ready to support the deployment of observer teams moving forward.

Tensions at the border began with a brief skirmish on May 28, escalating into a full-scale armed conflict on July 24.

On Monday (July 29), Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following a special meeting in Putrajaya hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs Asean. — Bernama