KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia aims to rise as a leading Asian economy with its own identity rooted in Eastern culture and wisdom, ultimately becoming a high-income nation and one of the world’s top 30 economies by 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that to achieve this aspiration, the country must accelerate its transition to a value-creation-based economy and cultivate a culture of innovation.

“Malaysia must rise from being merely a consumer to becoming a leader in technology and a producer of world-class ‘Made by Malaysia’ products and services,” he said while presenting the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) 2026-2030 in Parliament today.

Anwar also emphasised the importance of strengthening the country’s competitiveness by focusing on the development of local technology and digital transformation.

“Today, a generational opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI) is right before us and must not be missed. Malaysia has set a clear direction to lead the Southeast Asian economy in AI, digital technology, and the renewable energy industry, with the aspiration of emerging as a globally influential player,” he said.

Anwar said the adoption of local technological innovation will be prioritised to stimulate economic growth, particularly through the development of strategic digital assets such as AI, data analytics, and digital government systems. “This step is crucial to strengthening the nation’s economic competitiveness, while also developing a more sustainable and high-impact industry in line with the ambition of becoming an AI-driven nation,” he added.

Anwar further stated that to capitalise on this opportunity, the National AI Action Plan 2030 will serve as a catalyst for local talent development, research, and technology commercialisation to support the widespread adoption of AI. — Bernama